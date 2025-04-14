Conditions were set to deteriorate from today onwards.
Wednesday was set to bring severe gale easterlies and heavy rain.
Winds could reach up to 90km/h in warning or watch areas with frequent gusts of up to 100km/h.
There was a high chance both watches could be upgraded to warnings, she said.
“The worst of the weather is expected particularly for Northland,” she said.
There had not been many northeasterly events in the last year meaning trees were more susceptible to damage.
People should watch out for impacts such as falling branches, she said.
The combination of heavy rain and winds also meant there was potential for slips.
Hillyer said people should be preparing now by clearing drains and securing objects.
She also advised motorists who may be travelling on their Easter break to be cautious on the roads.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.
