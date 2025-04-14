Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland braces for heavy rain, strong winds as subtropical low approaches

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Rain and severe gale easterlies were expected to descend on Northland this week, bringing the chance of slips. Photo / Michael Craig

Rain and severe gale easterlies were expected to descend on Northland this week, bringing the chance of slips. Photo / Michael Craig

Northland has been placed under a heavy rain and strong wind watch as a slow-moving subtropical low bears down.

MetService has issued the heavy rain watch from 6am Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

The wind watch would last from 3pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the subtropical low would bring with it strong winds and moist air.

“It’s moving south towards us and Northland is in the firing line,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Conditions were set to deteriorate from today onwards.

Wednesday was set to bring severe gale easterlies and heavy rain.

Winds could reach up to 90km/h in warning or watch areas with frequent gusts of up to 100km/h.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There was a high chance both watches could be upgraded to warnings, she said.

“The worst of the weather is expected particularly for Northland,” she said.

There had not been many northeasterly events in the last year meaning trees were more susceptible to damage.

People should watch out for impacts such as falling branches, she said.

The combination of heavy rain and winds also meant there was potential for slips.

Hillyer said people should be preparing now by clearing drains and securing objects.

She also advised motorists who may be travelling on their Easter break to be cautious on the roads.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate