14 Apr, 2025 02:32 AM 2 mins to read

Rain and severe gale easterlies were expected to descend on Northland this week, bringing the chance of slips. Photo / Michael Craig

Northland has been placed under a heavy rain and strong wind watch as a slow-moving subtropical low bears down.

MetService has issued the heavy rain watch from 6am Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

The wind watch would last from 3pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the subtropical low would bring with it strong winds and moist air.

“It’s moving south towards us and Northland is in the firing line,” she said.