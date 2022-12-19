Northland boxer Lani Daniels is in line for a world title shot, and may take on newly-crowned New Zealand National (Pro Box NZ) Heavyweight champion Alrie Meleisea.

Former world title contender and Northlander Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) could be fighting for a world title as early as late 2023, possibly against newly-crowned NZ heavyweight champion Alrie Meleisea.

Meleisea beat Kiwi Sequita Hemingway (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe) last week, and she is lining up Daniels as her next opponent in a possible world title bout.

Meleisea will go on to either fight in a world title eliminator or even a world title itself, but has already called out Daniels in the aftermath of her win.

Daniels is already in position for the world title after being ranked first in the Boxrec standings, first in the WBC and second in the WBA. The question is, who will be her opponent?

Daniels is excited about the opportunity.

“I’m keen to fight Alrie - I’ve never shared the ring with her, and it will be a good fight.”

Daniels said she knows she can fight anyone in New Zealand today and can beat them.

“I know if I was in the ring with them, I can become champion”.

If Meleisea goes into a world title eliminator, one name comes to mind: former New Zealand champion Sarah Long (3 - 3 - 1), who was formerly ranked 10th in WBC.

Long has not fought since September 2019, when she drew with Meleisea. Long has had a big rivalry with Meleisea; they have had two fights and a third fight that collapsed. Meleisea won the first fight, but the second fight ended in a draw.

Recently, Long expressed interest in returning to the ring - and how epic would it be if she returns to go straight into a world title eliminator? One other name that could be a possibility is the South African boxer who recently called out Daniels, Razel Mohammed (3 - 0 - 2). Even if she isn’t in the mix now, she could be a future world title opponent, once a New Zealand boxer won the title.

After Meleisea said her thank-yous to her trainer and everyone in the crowd last week, the question was asked: would she take on Daniels for a world title?

“Anytime, anywhere, anyplace,” she replied, officially calling out Lani Daniels for a world title shot.

Currently, the world champion in the heavyweight division is Hanna Gabriels, who won the unified WBA and WBC world titles in April 2021. She is at risk of losing her title due to inactivity. But the WBO and IBF titles are currently vacant, which gives Daniels and Meleisea an opportunity to fight for either of the titles.

As for Hemingway - the professional rugby player who is now a former number three in the world in the WBA - what is next for her? After the fight, she said over the microphone that she would be keen for a rematch with Meleisea. However, she wouldn’t mind a crack at South Pacific (PBCNZ version) Super Middleweight champion Tongan Nailini Helu.

Now all eyes are on Alrie Meleisea with her coach/promoter Vasco Kovačević, and her possible opponent Daniels with her coach John Conway and promoter Bruce Glozier. If they do come together for a world title fight, it would be significant - the first-ever world title between Māori and Pasifika boxers.