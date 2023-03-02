Kensington Bowling Club life member Ann Muir QSM and life member and chairman of the organising committee for the club’s centennial, George Lyddiard, will be among those celebrating the 100th anniversary this weekend.

The last 10 days have seen players from our centre compete in the NZ National Fours for Men and Women and the National Mixed Pairs.

Well done to Diane Strawbridge, Ann Muir, Dawn Owens and Karina Cooper, who qualified in the fours for post-section play.

The fours will then be followed by the mixed pairs, and the combinations of Ann Muir and Paul Price and Trevor Reader and Diane Strawbridge qualified, with Trevor and Diane being the most successful.

We have had bowls on the television for the past 10 days, and it has been great to be able to follow our own players and those ‘top’ players in our sport.

I say ‘top’ because on a level playing field, exciting matches can result in these players being beaten.

Youth bowls are next being catered for by Bowls NZ, with singles competition being played for students from 11 to 21 years of age at Hobsonville, Auckland (a mixed-play event). This event runs from March 25 - 26. For further information, contact sally@bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

This will be followed by singles for 11 to 18-year-olds on March 27 - 28.

Check the BowlsNZ website to enter.

Reminder: The 1st Year singles will be played on March 19 at Kamo BC. Don’t forget to re-enter by contacting gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz. Clubs, please help your bowlers to enter this event.

This weekend sees the Kensington Club celebrate 100 years since the formation of the men’s club. They have since amalgamated with Whangārei women, and the club has gone from strength to strength. They are celebrating with a dinner and two-day tournament. Well done, and enjoy.

New laws come into effect for our game from April 1. There is an online event explaining the changes to be held on the evening of March 8. Contact Bowls NZ or the president of the Umpires Association for further information. Bruce Scott is the man to contact - his number is in the centre handbook under ‘Registered Umpires’ if you are interested in taking part.

Club events next week:

Saturday - Sunday: Kensington

Saturday: Mamaranui AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples

Sunday: Arapohue MX Triples

Tuesday: Kamo Rotary AC Triples; Maungakaramea AC Triples

Wednesday: One Tree Pt AC Triple

March 11 - 12: Onerahi AC Triples; Sat - Dargaville MX Triples; Leigh AC Triples

March 12: Reps to Auckland and North Harbour