Samoa celebrates after winning the Rugby League World Cup Semi-Final match against England. Northland Samoans are preparing for a big night watching the final against Australia. Photo / Gettys

Rugby League World Cup fever has gripped Northland-based Samoans who will travel in a convoy of vehicles to and from central Whangārei ahead of the final showdown between Samoa and Australia.

The pre-final demonstration is a way for them to send their best wishes to the Samoan side and organisers are expecting up to 200 people to congregate at NorthTec just before 10am tomorrow before they drive to the Town Basin and back.

Samoa— who came into the tournament ranked as the eighth nation in the world — stunned hosts England in the semi-final last weekend with a Stephen Crichton field goal in Golden Point to secure a thrilling 27-26 win.

It was a major turnaround for the Pacific Islanders who were crushed 60-6 by England in the opening game of the tournament.

Northland Samoan community leader Ueli Sasagi said those attending were urged to decorate their vehicles with Samoan flags or equivalent and to be mindful of others along the route and in town during the demonstration.

Auckland Samoan Rugby League supporters across the country, including in Auckland, above, went onto the streets celebrate their team's semi-final win over England n Saturday night. Photo /NZME

"Safety is stressed. We don't want to disrupt the public and that's why our focus is to have a short and safe demonstration. It should not take more than an hour. There won't be any stupid riding or jumping on the bonnet of cars."

Upon their return to NorthTec, Sasagi said, there would be a short congregation before the crowd dispersed.

He's negotiating with NorthTec management to allow Samoans into the hall to

watch the final, which kicks off at 5am on Sunday.

Sasagi said other Pacific Islanders and Kiwis have expressed an interest in joining the drive to and from the city tomorrow.

Should Samoa create another upset by winning the final, he expects joyous scenes across New Zealand and in the Pacific islands.

"There's no local league played in Samoa, apart from one-off games, so Samoa wasn't recognised as a strong team over the years but time has moved on and the boys have learned a lot by playing overseas.

"Their commitment to Samoa is paramount. The whole Pacific community will just sit and pray they come out on top. The team has already received congratulatory messages from Papua New Guinea and the Samoan boys in [the] All Blacks," Sasagi said.

He said Samoa's limited preparation time was reflected in its heavy loss against England in pool play but the players grew as the tournament progressed.

Northland-based Samoans will send the Samoa rugby league team their best wishes by driving a convoy of cars through central Whangārei. Photo / NZME

In Auckland, members from Auckland Council and South Auckland community leaders have come up with a last-minute festival in a bid to create a family-friendly event for fans at the David Lange Park, Māngere, tomorrow afternoon.