Northland athletes claim medals at Masters Indigenous Games in Canada

RNZ
5 mins to read

Hana-May Riedlinger-Kapa (left) and Yves Brown have just returned from the Masters Indigenous Games in Canada. Photo / Hana-May Riedlinger-Kapa

The seal hop, the neck pull and the Alaskan high kick are just a few of the sports two Northland athletes excelled in during the Masters Indigenous Games in Canada.

Although it was the first time Yves Brown and Hana-May Riedlinger-Kapa had tried traditional Arctic sports, both came home with

