Northland ambulance officer gets award from Minister of Health

A St John ambulance officer in Russell has been recognised in the annual Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

St John paramedic and former Russell station manager Peter Waskowsky was named as runner-up in the Health Care Provider Service category, which celebrates the outstanding contributions of inspirational individuals or teams of volunteers to a healthcare provider in New Zealand.

"I'm deeply humbled by this award. We have a fantastic team of St John volunteers in Russell and it's a privilege to work alongside them to be there for our community in their time of need," Waskowsky said.

After signing up as a volunteer ambulance officer in 2004, Waskowsky qualified as a paramedic and held the role of volunteer station manager from 2008 until March 2020.

"Peter has been an outstanding leader for St John Ambulance in the isolated community of Russell," Leigh Knightbridge, St John Far North territory manager, who describes him as a popular and charismatic figure, said.

"He leads by example and relates extremely well to people from all walks of life. Russell is a very diverse community, with a multitude of different nationalities and cultures making up the population.

"Peter has gone above and beyond with his passion to provide the best service possible for the community."

As one of St John's very dedicated volunteer paramedics, Waskowsky has helped provide the best service possible for his community over the past 16 years. In addition to his valuable work on the frontline, Waskowsky ensures the rest of the crews receive a high standard of training. He continually recruits new volunteers and readily passes on his knowledge and experience, Knightbridge said.

"Peter also ensures the crew has the best equipment, through fundraising efforts, and he does his utmost to fill the volunteer roster and gives many thousands of volunteer hours himself."

A special event will be held in Russell in December to officially present the award to Waskowsky.

■ The Health Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to recognise the thousands of unsung heroes who have demonstrated excellence in New Zealand's health and disability services, particularly towards the health of people and communities, meeting local, regional and national needs and promoting effective care and support of those in need.