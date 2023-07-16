Northland has the highest average cost of retail theft-related claims with New Zealand’s largest insurer. Photo / NZME

Northland has the highest average cost of retail theft-related claims with New Zealand’s largest insurer - despite making up only 1 per cent of such claims, figures released by NZI show.

Northland was joint equal with Wellington in fifth place in terms of insurance claims for commercial crime last year. Ram-raiders in particular targeted branded items that were easily disposed of through social media.

Eight ram-raid claims were received by NZI last year, which made up 4 per cent of 213 claims from businesses nationwide.

NZI executive general manager Garry Taylor said that, anecdotally, the addition of vape products in dairies with fewer security measures appeared to increase the risk of burglaries.

A Whangārei dairy owner targeted twice in less than a month by ram-raiders early last year said putting up security measures such as taxpayer-funded fog cannons and a panic button had made a difference.

He had not suffered any ram-raids or burglaries since and urged other business owners to protect their premises as much as they could.

The shop owner, who did not want to be named, installed bollards at his own cost and moved tobacco and vaping products off-site after hours.

NZI received 42 burglary-related commercial crime claims in Northland last year.

NZI executive general manager Garry Taylor said ram-raids were featuring more often in commercial insurance claims.

Data on how much was paid out in insurance claims to Northland businesses was not available.

Auckland and Waikato are the country’s top spots for ram-raids and commercial crime.

“However, Northland had the highest average cost of retail theft-related claims, despite making up only 1 per cent of total retail theft claims,” Taylor said.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing ram-raids feature more often. These crimes are incredibly disruptive, and it can take a long time for businesses to recover. Often there is significant damage to the building, on top of the loss of stock.

“In some parts of the country, supply chain shortages have meant lead times to procure shop front glass and tradespeople have increased.

“Ram-raiders tend to target branded goods and items that are easily disposed of through social media, such as branded clothing, surf and sports gear. Power tools and cigarettes have traditionally been stolen, but vape products are now frequent targets too.”

Police figures released last week show there were at least 388 “ram-raid style events” in the six months to the end of May across the country, including 99 that remained unsolved.

During the six months, police said there were 218 prosecutions for ram-raids, while 86 young people were referred to Police Youth Services.

Last year, police recorded 516 ram-raids around the country. A regional breakdown was not available.

NZI tips to help prevent retail crime and ram-raids: