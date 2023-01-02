Casey Taylor, 15, and Luca Taylor, 13, are the two Whangārei siblings who were both the current NZ champions in their respective categories when we took this image last January. Pictured here Cody Rouse performs a manoeuvre above brother Klay and Luca and Casey.

It’s been a year to remember in 2022. Throughout 2022 Northern Advocate reporters have been bringing you the images of events across Northland. From breaking news and major incidents, to family fun and scenes from our beautiful region, the Advocate photographers had it all covered.

Today we publish some of photographer Tania Whyte’s favourite images she took during 2022. Today we look at some of her sport photos.

Moerewa win the lineout in the premiership rugby semifinal against Mid Northern at Hukerenui in July.

Colin Thorne was attending his 100th parkrun in July at the age of 98. Thorne is well known in running circles as a local hero, having run numerous marathons and half marathons.

Northland Kauri player Harmony Covacich crashes through the tackles in a Farah Palmer Cup game against North Harbour in Whangārei in August.

The Muriwhenua basketball team that took part in the U13 SuperCity event, where 28 teams from Franklin, Counties, Auckland, Waitakere, Harbour, Coast and Northland, played at McKay Stadium in September.

Northland Vikings’ Rudolph Louw crashes up the ball in the Northland Vikings U18 v Auckland game in Wellsford in September.

Elly Whatarau gets bat to ball when Northland cricket celebrated the season launch with NZ Cricket at Te Horo School, Pipiwai, in September.

Black Fern and Northland Kauri player Krystal Murray at her home club - Far North's Te Rarawa Women's Rugby Club - in September, ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Some of the Canadian team for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Whangārei in October.