The hikoi in Northland to peacefully protest the recent karakia ban in Kaipara council, a decision Mayor Craig Jepson has now backtracked on. Video / Karina Cooper

UPDATE 9.25am

Te Kurataiaho Kapea (Ngāti Whatua) performed a final karakia outside council chambers as councillors inside prepared for the meeting to start.

9.20am

Protest organiser Paturiri Toautu said he was “deeply blown away” by today’s hīkoi.

”Last time I organised a protest here only 10 people turned up.”

He hoped the mayor had heard their message and would respect tikanga in future.

”For me it’s not too much to ask for a minute of karakia at the beginning and at the end,” he said.

”Where I’m coming from is that that is the only bit of tikanga Māori we ask for and we are meant to be partners.”

9.05am

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson has come outside to acknowledge the peaceful protest.

He stood quietly and stoically as protesters expressed the “depth of their hurt”.

He was urged to “gaze across the people here today” from all over Northland who shared concerns about last month’s karakia ban.

While the group was small, they " represent thousands”, a speaker said.

”We’re not going away, we’ve been here a thousand years plus — we are not going away.”

Tikanga was also here to stay, he said.

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson watches the peaceful protest in Dargaville Photo / Tania Whyte

The speaker lamented Kaipara’s backwards steps while lauding the Far North, which had just elected its first Māori mayor, Moko Tepania.

Protest organiser Paturiri Toautu labelled Jepson, to his face, a “racist white supremacist”.

Jepson, who was standing in the doorway at the top of the stairs with his hands behind his back, remained silent.

He eventually returned inside.

Nine speakers from the hīkoi have speaking slots on the council agenda today.

No counter-protest has turned up. Marchers were told earlier a counter-protest was likely and were urged to remain peaceful if that occurred.





Nearly 300 people took part in the hikoi Photo / Tania Whyte

8.50am

The hīkoi has reached the steps of the council meeting hall on Hokianga Rd, where Ngāti Whātua leader Dame Naida Glavish is addressing the crowd on a megaphone.

Her speech, in te reo Māori, is a fierce, emotive challenge to the Kaipara District Council to respect tikanga.

The crowd has now grown to at least 300.

Aperahama Edwards, the chairman of Te Poari Ngātiwai (Ngātiwai Trust Board), has delivered a powerful message, directed the council’s meeting venue, that karakia has always existed and will continue to do so.

Among those taking part is Josephine Nathan (Te Uri o Hau, Ngāti Whātua), who contested the Kaipara District Council’s general ward because she said she wanted to “restore balance to a community impinged by racism”.

“It’s all about partnership,” Nathan said.

“My grandmother, Lorna Nathan, went through a whole lot of historical trauma back in the days.

“As her mokopuna, I wanted to run for council and I wanted to be a voice at the table for balance.”

The uproar at Jepson’s karakia ban wasn’t about Māori being different to him, Nathan said.

“We are all one whānau. Our tupuna have been through so much inter generational trauma that this is just too much.”

The mayor was getting a “rude awakening” today, Nathan said.

“Karakia isn’t about religion. It’s all about how we connect to something bigger than ourselves.”

Nathan used the example of giving thanks while fishing by putting the first catch back in the sea.

“That’s karakia,” she said. “It’s giving gratitude and thanks.”

James (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Te Uri O Hau) who didn’t want to give his last name, travelled from Ahipara to take part in the hīkoi.

He said the march wasn’t about Māori versus non-Māori.

“It’s about uniting and understanding each other’s values and tikanga.

“It’s about us standing strong in the Kaipara,” he said.

Melanie Russell holds a sign at the Dargaville protest march Photo / Tania Whyte





8.15am

Dame Naida Glavish has told a crowd gathering for a protest march in Dargaville this morning that Māori would no longer allow anyone to “do what they like” with tikanga without a conversation first.

As of 7.45am more than 100 people had assembled in the Countdown carpark with a sea of flags and signs calling for tikanga (Māori customs) to be restored.

Some placards were more direct and call for Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson’s resignation.





Dame Naida Glavish speaks outside the council in Dargaville Photo / Tania Whyte

The mood was peaceful as whānau and friends greeted one another and prepared for the hīkoi to the Northern Wairoa War Memorial Hall on Hokianga Rd, where the newly elected Kaipara District Council is due to meet at 9.30am.

The only fire amid the calm came from the words of Ngāti Whātua chairwoman Dame Naida Glavish.

“How dare someone who was voted in for three miserable years do what they like with tikanga without a conversation first?”

“No way are we going to take that sort of behaviour. No way, it’s over.”

Glavish said a hīkoi, or march, was the only way to be heard because the mayor would not meet them otherwise.

“He has not got the courage,” she said.

The hīkoi began at 8am with a karanga, a waiata and a karakia, as well as the inevitable safety briefing.

The crowd had grown to more than 150 by the time the hīkoi set off with more people joining along the route. By 8.15am it was at least 200.

Small children, teenagers, parents and elders, both Māori and Pākehā, were taking part.

Many people had their iwi affiliations proudly displayed on their shirts with Ngāti Whātua, Ngātiwai and Ngāpuhi among those represented.

Aperahama Edwards, chairman of Te Poari o Ngātiwai (Ngātiwai Trust Board), said members of the iwi had travelled from all parts of their rohe (region) to take a stand.

“We’re standing in solidarity with the people of Kaipara to restore the place of tikanga and remind the council of its obligation to the Treaty of Waitangi.”

Organiser Paturiri Toautu told the marchers he expected a counter-protest from a group “linked to white supremacy”.

Toautu organised the march in the wake of a controversial “karakia ban”, when the mayor prevented new Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora from opening the council’s first full meeting, at Mangawhai on November 30, with a karakia.

Jepson said council members had different religious convictions and ethnicities, and he intended to run a secular council that respected everybody.

The “karakia ban” sparked complaints from iwi leaders and a petition with more than 6000 names, but Jepson said he had been inundated with calls, texts and emails supporting his decision.

Last Friday the new council backtracked by deciding councillors would take turns to open future meetings with a karakia, blessing, statement, reflection or whatever they felt comfortable with.

However, Toautu dismissed the council’s U-turn, saying the “so-called compromise” was a political move designed to stop the momentum of the march and other protests.

Because Paniora was the only Māori councillor, the compromise meant only one meeting would start with “a true Māori karakia”, he said.

Toautu said the karakia was the “only tiny bit of tikanga Māori” included in formal council proceedings and the mayor wanted to take even that away.















