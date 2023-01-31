Politicians including Simon Bridges (left), Winston Peters, and Jacinda Ardern alongside kuia Titewhai Harawira. Photo / John Stone

No Titewhai, a new PM: What will it mean for Waitangi?

It’s not yet clear what effect the passing of Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira, or the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will have on this year’s Waitangi Day commemorations.

Last week Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene said staff were still coming to terms with Harawira’s death and how it would affect the upcoming festivities.

“The flag is at half mast. We are talking with (local hapū) Ngāti Rahiri and Ngāti Kawa about what we can do to honour Titewhai. In the meantime, we are allowing her whānau to grieve,” he said at the time.

The resignation of Ardern, whose commitment to the commemorations saw her spend five days at Waitangi each year, would also have an effect.

As well as attending the signature events, Ardern had forged relationships in lesser-known corners of the commemorations, such as the Māori Wardens camp at Haruru Falls and the waka camp at Bledisloe Domain.

Back in 2021 the Māori Wardens were the first group she told about her plans to wed partner Clarke Gayford. She’d also take her daughter to the camp because it was a low-key event with lots of aunties who took delight in fussing over Neve.

She was also a regular visitor to the waka camp’s “tent city”, where one year she caused consternation among security staff by accepting an invitation to join a crew taking part in a waka training session.

It’s not known if Ardern will still attend either camp this year.

Tipene said Ardern would be “sorely missed”.

“Being a female prime minister she would have sat on the mahau (the porch of Te Whare Rūnanga, the carved meeting house) during the welcome. We would have liked to have given her a chance to say a few words, but we also realise she didn’t like being in the limelight and taking attention away from the kaupapa, which is Te Tiriti.”

Given the past two years of Covid disruptions, Tipene was hoping for a good turnout and a positive vibe.

“I’ve been really interested in commentary since the prime minister’s resignation, about how we as a country should do much better. I hope that message gets through and the nasty stuff doesn’t continue. We encourage people to come to Waitangi to enjoy a positive event and the atmosphere we’re trying to create with local people.”

Tipene said “significant changes” had been made to this year’s programme for the Parliamentarians’ welcome on February 5, though that was not related to the change of prime minister.