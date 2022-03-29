Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Ngunguru woman warns about sophisticated IRD phone scam

4 minutes to read
Beth, from Ngunguru, was nearly taken in by a scammer who had her IRD number. Photo/Tania Whyte

Beth, from Ngunguru, was nearly taken in by a scammer who had her IRD number. Photo/Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

A Ngunguru woman is warning others after nearly falling for a sophisticated new IRD phone scam.

Beth, who did not want her last name published, said the man who rang her on Friday afternoon was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.