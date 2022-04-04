A car and bike show on over the Easter weekend is raising funds for the Mangawhai Surf Life Saving Club and the Mangawhai Domain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police were called out after a person threw a firearm out of a vehicle on Mangakahia Road, Tautoro, at 9:20am yesterday. The firearm has since been located. Far North area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the incident involved

the shooting of a cattle beast by people known to the victims. Police were making enquires, Robinson said, and there were no injuries.

Mangamuka house fire

The fire service was called to a house fire in Mangamuka in the Far North district on Sunday at around 9:30pm. A fire communications shift manager said the fire at a single-level dwelling was well under way when firefighters arrived. No one was inside. Fire investigators attended the scene yesterday.

Car show fundraiser

A car and bike show is on over Easter weekend to raise funds for the Mangawhai Surf Life Saving Club and the Mangawhai Domain. The show will take place at the Mangawhai Domain on Easter Sunday and entry is $15 per car, $5 for adults, and kids are free.

Mangawhai Domain Society is hosting the show.

Community grant deadline

Applications for the Kaipara District Council community grant are open and close on the afternoon of May 2. The grant is intended to make a contribution to an organisation to support council's community outcomes, events, services or activities that are of benefit to the community, and can demonstrate those benefits; It is also for operational costs or capital projects. More information about the grant, criteria, and how to apply is available on www.kaipara.govt.nz.

Te Pukenga branding

Te Pūkenga mark replaces the traditional teal of NorthTec as the polytechnic joins a national network of training providers. NorthTec Tai Tokerau Wānanga started co-branding with Te Pūkenga yesterday, as will the 15 other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) and four Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) which together form the delivery arm of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. From January 1, 2023, learners will be enrolled as ākonga (students) of Te Pūkenga. They will still be enrolled for the same qualification and will continue to learn in the same way, in the same place, with the same people.