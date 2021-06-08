News in brief: Pōhutukawa programme back, women's club celebrates centenary

The council's programme started as a way to re-establish young pōhutukawa trees along the district's coastline. Photo / NZME

Pōhutukawa Coast programme

Whangārei District Council's favourite Pōhutukawa Coast programme is back to give away free native plants. This year, the 31-year-old programme will offer 4280 native plants with 21 varieties, including the pōhutukawa. People are able to collect a maximum of two plants per property from locations in Whangārei Heads, Matapouri, Ruakākā, and Whangārei until June 22. The programme started as a way to re-establish young

pōhutukawa trees along the district's coastline. Since then a total 82,320 trees have been distributed over the entire district. For more information people can visit www.wdc.govt.nz/events

Planting postponed

Wild weather has postponed Totara Grove School's native tree planting effort today at the Waitaua Stream in Kamo, Whangārei. About 130 pupils at the school will now head for the banks of the stream on Friday. The planting programme is a joint project by the Whangārei District Council and the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust that aims to improve water quality in the stream, which feeds into the Hatea River, ahead of a planned pathway that stretches from the outskirts of the city into its centre. Those wanting to join the community planting day on Saturday can meet at 10am at the corner of Bush Haven Drive and Wairau Drive. About 40 spades are available but organisers encourage those attending to bring their own.

100 years of club

A year later than intended, the Whangārei Women's Club has celebrated its centenary during its 101st year. Covid-19 disrupted last year's plan to memorialise the April 1920 gathering of four women, meeting to talk about the lack of social activities in Whangārei. Two years later, the club bought a section on the corner of Alexander St, Whangārei, which remains its headquarters today. The celebration of the 100 years saw 75 past and current members gather for drinks and then a meal.

Careers in forestry

Nine New Zealanders will have the opportunity to take the first steps towards careers in forestry/wood processing with applications now open for the 2022 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau — Forestry Scholarships.

"It is an exciting time to be studying and working in the forestry and wood processing sector," said Debbie Ward, Te Uru Rākau — New Zealand Forest Service director business and spatial intelligence.

Three new scholarships, for the diploma in forest management, at Toi Ohomoi Institute of Technology in Rotorua, were available, along with six for the bachelor of forestry science or bachelor of engineering (hons) in forest engineering degrees at the University of Canterbury.

Applications close on August 15. To see the videos or for more information, go to www.mpi.govt.nz/forestryscholarships, email mpiforestryscholarships@mpi.govt.nz or phone 0800 008 333.