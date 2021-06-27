News in brief: Lucky Lotto winner, have your say on catch limits

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting you to have your say on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings. Photo / File

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting you to have your say on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings. Photo / File

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced yesterday. The plastics to be phased out are hard-to-recycle food and drink packaging made from PVC and polystyrene and some degradable plastic products; and single-use plastic items - including drink stirrers, cotton buds, single-use produce bags, cutlery, plates and bowls, straws and fruit labels. Parker said these types of plastics often end up as waste in landfills and cause pollution in our soils, waterways and the ocean.

Man hit by car

A man suffered moderate injuries after been struck by a car in Maunu on Friday night. Emergency services were called to Tui Cres around 6.15pm and took the man to Whangārei Hospital. Police are investigating.

Crash brings down lines

A car crash brought down a power pole and lines down across Crane Rd in Kauri yesterday morning. The vehicle lost control and veered into the pole at the intersection of Apotu and Crane Rds at 7.15am. A police spokeswoman said the driver suffered moderate injuries.

Riches for the north

One lucky Northlander is $21k richer thanks to a winning second division Lotto ticket sold at Countdown Kerikeri. The winning ticket scored the person $21,323 in Saturday's live Lotto draw. Anyone who bought a ticket at the store should write their name on the back and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New format for the Taniwha

The Rugby Taniwha Cup has taken on a new format this year after being abandoned by Covid-19 last year. It is now an under-16 competition played between the sub-regions throughout Northland. Whangārei Grizzlies Rugby team manager Toni Wright said the Taniwha Cup had a proud history of producing young top class players who went on to represent Northland, Super Rugby, and the All Blacks. David Howell was one of the talented Whangārei Grizzlies youngsters who represented Northland, Wellington, Auckland Blues and the Wellington Hurricanes - where he played most of his top level rugby. The Taniwha Cup competition kicks off in the second week of July in Wellsford.

Go fish

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting input on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings across a range of fisheries for the new fishing year, beginning October 1. The consultation is part of twice-yearly reviews that ensure the sustainability of New Zealand's fisheries. For more information and to complete a submission by the July 27 deadline, visit: mpi.govt.nz/consultations