News in brief: Clocks go forward this weekend as daylight saving time begins

For the rest of the dotterel and oystercatcher breeding season, until March 31, dogs must be on a leash on both sides of the estuary at Matapōuri, including at the southern tip of Matapōuri Bay. Dotterels (tūturiwhatu) and oystercatchers (tōrea) like to breed in the area during the summer, so the Whangārei District Council has introduced the restriction to protect them. The usual summer daytime ban will also apply from December 20 until January 31 between 9am and 5pm. Changes to the Dog Control Bylaw in 2024 meant the council was able to bring in temporary restrictions at specific locations without changing access rules for the remainder of the year.

Cat bylaw ‘a win for wildlife’

A Bay of Islands conservation group says the Far North District Council’s new cat bylaw is a major win for native wildlife. The bylaw mandates microchipping and de-sexing of cats over four months old to curb feral populations. Bay Bush Action’s Brad Windust says feral cats have devastated local species, including dotterels and penguins. The group supports the move but wants stricter rules, including cat containment and a ban on Bengal cat breeding due to their particular threat to biodiversity.

Bird song

Northland’s own Troy Kingi is set to give extra importance to Forest & Bird’s 2025 Bird of the Year competition. He will honour the winning bird with its own song as part of the Waiata Manu series, which will be produced by artist Delaney Davidson each year. In its 20th year, the Bird of the Year vote closes at 5pm on Sunday, with the winner announced on Monday and the song due for release by December.

Poison drop warning

Mill Road Vets in Whangārei are warning dog owners and people with young children to take care along the Hātea River Walking Track to Mair Park. Poison warnings are in place after brodifacoum and diphacinone were laid along the track, where they will remain until November 30. There is a risk that fragments or poisoned carcasses could be picked up by curious dogs. The vet is warning people to keep dogs on leads, don’t let them scavenge, and call a vet immediately if your dog has ingested bait.

Official information stats

The Public Service Commission has released Official Information Act statistics for January to June this year. Of 38,717 requests across 101 agencies, 97.7% were answered on time, with an average response time of 13.2 days. Extensions dropped to 5.8%, while full refusals rose to 11.5%, mostly due to unavailable or public information. The Ombudsman received 283 complaints and issued 53 final opinions—down from the previous period.

Celebrating 1975 Land March

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Māori Land March with Te Matakite o Aotearoa, an exhibition featuring Geoff Steven’s documentary, archival prints, and the original Pou Whenua flag. The exhibition runs until October 19, with daily film screenings. Curatorial manager Owen Taituha says the Treaty Grounds is the perfect venue to remember an event that “changed the national conversation about Māori land rights and Te Tiriti”.

Ombudsman releases data

Chief Ombudsman John Allen has published his half-yearly data on Official Information Act and Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act complaints. The data, which can be accessed online at the Ombudsman’s site, covers the number of complaints received under each act from January 1 to June 30 2025, as well as the number of complaints completed by the Ombudsman during this period.