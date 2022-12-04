A person's body was found at Urquharts Bay after a search involving police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving. Photo / Getty Images

A person has been found deceased by the rocks at Urquharts Bay, Whangārei Heads. The person was found on Friday, but police initially received reports of an unoccupied boat in the bay around 10.30pm on Thursday night. The boat was towed back to a mooring, a police spokesperson said. Police Search and Rescue, along with Surf Life Saving and Coastguard, returned early the next day. After a search on Friday morning, a body was found by the rocks around 12pm, police said. The body was recovered with assistance from a Surf Life Saving search and rescue squad.

People hospitalised

Two people were hospitalised after an alleged stabbing in Whau Valley on Friday night. One person was in a critical condition after the incident and one was in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said. One of the injured people has since been discharged from hospital. Police said they were called to reports of a fight involving a small group of people at a property in Whau Valley shortly before midnight. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Saturday morning. He will reappear in Whangārei District Court today.

Liquor store robbed

Police are investigating after four people carrying baseball bats robbed a shop in Whangārei. The Advocate understands the robbery, which was reported around 8.10pm on Saturday night, was at Super Liquor Woodhill on Maunu Rd. A police spokesperson confirmed four offenders took part in the robbery and had appeared to be carrying baseball bats. A vehicle used in the incident was found on Limeburners St, Morningside, around 11pm. Police are “following lines of enquiry”, the spokesperson said.

Coastal waters warm

Aotearoa New Zealand’s coastal waters were unusually warm last month, according to Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research). November sea surface temperatures (SSTs) were between 1.1C to 1.8C warmer than average, depending on the region. The north and west of both islands had the warmest November SSTs on record since at least 1981. Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said marine heatwave conditions could continue into the new year, with an indication temperatures may become unusually warm again during the second half of December into January. Marine heatwaves are classed as periods of unusually high SSTs for more than five days. In parts of the eastern Tasman Sea near the west coast of both islands, a marine heatwave has been ongoing for more than six months. Localised marine heatwave events have been occurring in coastal waters near Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, and Fiordland for several months.

Crash injures two people

One person was seriously injured after a crash on Far North Rd, Te Kao on Sunday. Another person received moderate injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which was reported around 3pm. A police spokesperson said initial information indicated a car had collided with a tree. A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.