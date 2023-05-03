Far North Kōwhai (Deputy Mayor) Kelly Stratford, Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards, Williams family descendant Christopher Williams and Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau Te Kitohi Pikaahu open the Williams House Upstairs Museum in Paihia. Photo / Supplied

The Bay of Islands’ newest museum tells the story of Paihia’s first missionary family and their special relationship with tangata whenua.

The Williams House Upstairs Museum was opened during Paihia200, the bicentenary celebrations of Paihia Mission Station and the arrival of Archdeacon Henry Williams.

The displays tell the stories of Williams, his wife Marianne and subsequent generations, including their grandson Canon Percy Williams, who built the house for his family on what is now Paihia’s Village Green.

The house was occupied by the Williams family until 1993 with its ground floor now home to Paihia Library.

The exhibition, which is on the historic building’s upper floor, was officially opened on April 11 with a ribbon cutting by Far North Kōwhai (Deputy Mayor) Kelly Stratford, a blessing by the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau Te Kitohi Pikaahu, and a speech by Chris Williams, a descendant of the pioneering family, thanking the volunteers who drove the project.

The museum’s three rooms, laid out by exhibition design company Workshop E, take visitors through the Williams’ family history and daily lives using photographs, family antiques and personal taonga such as William Williams’ clock and John Williams’ bible from 1860.

It aims to provide a greater understanding of the special relationship between tangata whenua and the early Williams settlers.

The historic building was saved by the Friends of Williams House in 2004 after it fell into a state of disrepair.

The group of about a dozen volunteers drove the building’s restoration and subsequent projects including establishing the Stone Shed Museum and now the Upstairs Museum.

Friends secretary and founding member Anne Corbett said the group was supported by the Williams family, who provided the items on display, and council staff, who managed the exhibition.

The upstairs rooms were previously used for art shows but had been empty in recent years.

The Friends had raised the $20,000 seed money required to create the exhibition by selling second-hand books in the Williams House garage.

That sum was matched by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, allowing the Friends to approach the Grass Roots Foundation and the Lottery Grants Board, which co-funded the balance, she said.

The Stone Shed, on the grounds of Williams House, is the oldest surviving building in Paihia.

The garage bookshop is open on the first and third Saturday of each month, on cruise ship days and during festivals.

Entry to the Upstairs Museum, which is open during library hours, is free.

