Boots and his owner Phillipa Mentor are Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora‘s newest pet therapy team and she said her pooch loved his first day, when he visited the children’s ward at Whangārei Hospital last week.

“He was so excited to be visiting the ward and loved all of the attention. He came in relaxed and full of joy, offering a peaceful experience for all those who stopped in the corridors, then calmly sat with the children in the playroom to give them time to approach him,” Mentor said.

After his first visit, she said he will be visiting every fortnight.

“I’ve noticed the smiles and joy [he brings] in people, turning their day around and bringing happiness.”

Hato Hone St John national community care manager Melanie Young said she would encourage pet owners to see if their pet would be suitable for the programme.

She said there were a number of criteria each pet would have to meet, including basic obedience skills.

Boots enjoyed his first day visiting patients.

“Each pet undergoes a behavioural evaluation to assess their ability to remain calm in various environments – including those that may be noisy, crowded, or involve sudden movements. Pets must exhibit a stable and friendly temperament – showing no signs of aggression, fear, or anxiety.”

Young added that all pets also need to be in good health, fully vaccinated and well-groomed.

“The pet’s owner, who volunteers with the pet, is also screened to evaluate their understanding of their pet’s needs, their ability to manage their pet in various settings, and their commitment to upholding the programme’s standards.”

Young said animal-assisted therapy offered a wide range of documented benefits like emotional support, stress relief, cognitive benefits, social interaction and pain management.

“Our therapy pets visit a wide array of facilities, each with unique needs. They visit hospitals, assisted living facilities, schools, rehabilitation centres and community events.

“We strongly encourage more people to join our programme.”

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate, based in Whangārei.