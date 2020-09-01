READ MORE:

Of Ngāpuhi, Ngati Raukawa, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Hine and Patukeha descent, she served as a member of the Employment Relations Authority for seven years before returning to private practice in Whangārei.

Tetitaha described her new appointment, which had meant she had to leave private practice, as "bittersweet" and thought she was getting a bit better having had the opportunity to spent time at the authority.

"That was a great experience for me. It was an eye-opener. In my view, every lawyer should spend some time sitting on the bench so they know what a lot of my colleagues have to go through.

"You lose perspective at times if you haven't had a chance to actually see the other side of the coin."

Coroner Tania Tetitaha with a gavel presented to her at the swearing-in ceremony. Photo / Tania Whyte

She praised the district court bench in Northland.

"In Te Tai Tokerau, we have a full Māori bench. Three amazing wahine toa who are invested in our area. From a person who has appeared in front of them, it has made a huge difference to those who appear in front of them.

"There's a real change that's happening in our bench. We also have two Māori who are now sitting on the bench in the district court. I can see change that's coming," she said.

As is usually the case at swearing-in ceremonies, there was no shortage of humour.

Tetitaha said there must be some Ngāti Hine in Judge McDonald's whakapapa somewhere, now that he'd sworn in two descendents of the same iwi.

"Beware of any offers from Ngāti Hine, especially if they involve women or land. Just letting you know in advance."

The new coroner is married to Whangārei-based district court judge Greg Davis.