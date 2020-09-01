New Northland coroner Tania Tetitaha has challenged fellow judges to up their game if they are to deliver better outcomes, as expected by the public.
The former lawyer was sworn in on Friday as the region's new Coroner to replace Brandt Shortland, who earlier this year was appointed as a district court judge with a jury warrant to sit in Kaikohe.
Executive judge in Northland, Judge John McDonald, administered the oaths at Tetitaha's as Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall could not attend due to level 3 restrictions.
"My view is that as judges, we have to do better. Anyone who has a judicial warrant has to do better. Our people expect more, they want more and in that sense if we want to deliver that, we have to up our game,'' Tetitaha said.
"I will hopefully up my game, hopefully people who come to my court will feel heard, hopefully those who come to the Coroner's office generally will have a chance to have their say".