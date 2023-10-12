Learner drivers in the Far North will have extra help to sit their driving tests with a new community driver testing officer set to operate from Kaitāia.

Far North learner divers have long complained about the difficulty in accessing licence services in the district.

However, the wait time for a test in Kaitāia as at last week is only four days for both restricted and full class 1 licences.

The purpose of the CDTO role isn’t to reduce wait times, but to provide a dedicated practical testing time for students on their courses.

Waka Kotahi and Far North REAP will start a new community driver testing officer (CDTO) in Kaitāia from October 17.

Steve Mutton, Waka Kotahi director regional relationships, Te Tai Tokerau me Tāmaki Makaurau, said a driver licence has been called ‘the key to the door of life’s opportunities’ but some are missing out due to barriers in the driver licensing system.

Mutton said Waka Kotahi is leading a cross-agency Driver Licensing Improvement Programme to look at how to ensure access to getting a driver licence is more equitable for people across the country. The programme’s focus is on the 10 per cent of people who face barriers in getting a driver licence. Better access to driver licences will improve employment opportunities - around 70 per cent of jobs require a driver licence - access to healthcare, and community participation.

He said CDTOs are a new role introduced by the Driver Licensing Improvement Programme in mid-2022 to help improve access to driver licence testing in selected areas, including the Far North.

‘’It provides communities, like Kaitāia, with extra support for their community-based driver licensing providers, such as Far North REAP. CDTOs are complementary to the mainstream driver licence testing system, which is run by Vehicle Testing NZ,’’ he said.

The community-led driver licence programme in Kaitāia is led by Far North REAP to provide wraparound support to people who need extra time and help to get a driver licence.

Because the CDTO is only working for the community organisation, and only testing their students, the timing of testing can be more flexible. For example, having a CDTO allows Far North REAP to schedule driver licence practical tests at times that work best with their students. It also provides flexibility for the timing of re-sits for students who have travelled long distances to get to Kaitāia for their test.

Waka Kotahi funds 16 CDTOs who provide class 1 practical testing for students attending community-led driver licensing courses, with over 2000 people having passed a test with a CDTO. The Far North has nine CDTOs working part-time in Whangārei, Kaikohe, Dargaville, and Kaitāia. This includes three NZ police officers who are certified CDTOs and provide a day of testing each month as part of their community service.

What are CDTOs?

Community driver testing officers or CDTOs, have been introduced to support community driver training and mentoring programmes.

CDTOs test people being supported by a community provider for a class 1 licence. They can offer more flexibility around test times and more pastoral support for students.

The first group of CDTOs were trained in mid-2022. They’ve been working with community driver licensing support organisations in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Northland.

More CDTOs will be trained as the needs for specific communities are identified.



