A large group turned up to hear Northland Regional Council biosecurity specialist - pest plants partnerships Sara Brill’s weedbuster workshop in Kaitāia this week.

A new bunch of weedbusters are set to take on the Far North’s pest plants, after free workshops in the district this week.

And judging by numbers at the first workshop, there’s plenty of interest out there from people wanting to protect the environment, Northland Regional Council biosecurity specialist - pest plants partnerships Sara Brill said.

Northland’s biosecurity is being seriously threatened by a number of invasive weed plants, but Far North weedbusters got tips on how to eradicate them at a series of free workshops this week.

The popular free annual workshops giving Northlanders tips on how to tackle some of the worst weeds threatening our region are where pest plant experts pass on advice at a series of free workshops in Kaitāia, Waimamaku and Kerikeri.

The first workshop was held at Toka Tumoana, in Kaitāia, on Tuesday which, Brill said, saw the highest attendance at any of the annual workshops run in the town.

She said that may well be an indication that more people were becoming aware of the need to eradicate pest plants if they wanted to protect the environment.

‘’The whole aim is to raise awareness about weeds in our environment, and how to deal to them. We show people how to identify the pest plants and give advice on how to eradicate them, either with chemicals or with organic treatments, whichever they prefer.’’

Brill said the crowd on Tuesday was the largest so far at any of the annual workshops in Kaitāia, and felt this was a sign that more people were taking an interest in protecting the environment and wanted practical tips on how to do so.

Weedbuster workshop participants were shown how to identify many pest plant species in the Far North, and how to deal to them

‘’I think (pest plants) are an issue that more people are taking notice of and want to do something about,’’she said.

Brill said there was a lot of publicity about protecting our native fauna, but that needed to be supported by getting rid of the weeds that threaten their habitats and environments.

She said more iwi, hapu, community groups and individuals were getting involved in weed eradication and her workshop can be presented to groups who were interested in hearing it.

Geoff Crawford, chairman of NRC’s biosecurity and biodiversity working party, said the workshops were a great chance to plan ahead and get ready for the busy “weed knockdown period” once the warmth of spring starts to take hold.

“The workshops are hands on and delivered in a relaxed and fun way to help people learn how best to tackle a wide variety of nasties including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet,” Crawford said.

The workshops will include a short presentation, hands-on identification tips and information on control options, including chemicals and other methods.

Two workshops were held yesterday at Waimamaku Hall, while today, another two workshops will be held, in St John’s Hall, Kerikeri, from 9am-noon and 1pm-4pm.

Those keen to attend a workshop, or book one for their group, should register at www.nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact Brill on freephone 0800 002 004.

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub



