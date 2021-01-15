NCEA: Thousands of Northland students to find out results

While a bit nervous, Whangārei Girls' High School student Sophia Soljak is feeling good about the release of her NCEA results. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of Northland students will soon find out how well they did in their NCEA exams - and while some are counting down the days, others are trying not to think about it.

Around 140,000 students across New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue - including about 4000 from Northland - sat exams in November and early December last year, and on Thursday they will find out how they went.

It was Whangārei Girls' High School student Sophia Soljak's first time sitting NCEA exams last year. She had five level 2 exams and believed they went well.

"They're a lot more relaxed than they initially make you believe. When they're actually happening the teachers are more considerate, and not as harsh as they sound in the mock exams."

Sophia said she was feeling a little nervous about the results.

"I'm trying to put it to the back of my mind because these are the results the universities first look at, so there's a bit more pressure on to get good marks.

"My friends are nervous as well. I have a friend who updates us every day on how many days are left, and there are also people who are like 'shut up, don't talk to me about it'," she said.

Sophia said she will probably check her results early on Thursday, but she will be with her friends so hopes that will take some pressure off.

"I'm feeling good about it. I know I did my best and I can't really change that now," she said.

Around 35,000 students from nearly 300 schools - including 474 students from 16 schools in Northland - entered to sit some of their exams online.

While NCEA results will be released online Thursday, New Zealand Scholarship students will have to wait until February 4.

When results are released, the NZQA student login will show students how many learning recognition credits they have earned, and allow access to their New Zealand Record of Achievement including 2020 results.

Exam answer booklets will be returned from late January, and digital exam responses will be available online from late January until June 30.