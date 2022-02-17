Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

National MP Shane Reti breaks silence on vote against conversion therapy bill

3 minutes to read
Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti. Photo / NZME

Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti. Photo / NZME

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti has broken his silence on why he was one of eight National politicians to oppose a bill that bans conversion therapy.

The Government's Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.