Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti. Photo / NZME

Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti has broken his silence on why he was one of eight National politicians to oppose a bill that bans conversion therapy.

The Government's Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill – that makes it illegal to try to change someone's sexuality or gender identity, known as "conversion therapy" - was passed on Tuesday evening.

While the legislation was en route to pass due to Labour's majority of MPs, it met opposition from a handful of National MPs – which, much to the dismay of Northland's Rainbow community, included Reti.

Whangārei PROUD member Ren Lunicke, who experienced conversion therapy first-hand as a young adult, was "very disappointed" in those opposing the bill.

Lunicke believed their vote sent the wrong message to Rainbow community members who had experienced years of emotional, physical, and social abuse around gender and sexuality.

"It's telling all of them this is something that has circumstances where it's okay, where it's alright," they said.

"That there is some poorly fitting environment – some minute niche environment – where telling somebody, changing their sexuality or gender identity through means of shame is a perfectly acceptable thing to do."

However, Reti said he "abhors the practices in this bill and acknowledges a range of views".

"What is not clear in the bill is the protection of reasonable parents having reasonable conversations with their children.

He said attempts via supplementary order papers (SOPs) to "clarify and protect concerns of this type" were "voted down".

"Our collective task now is to operationalise the bill in a manner that maintains the best intentions that we all want," Reti said.

In an interview with Advocate, Whangārei MP Emily Henderson refuted the argument the bill challenged a parent's ability to have open and frank discussions with their children.

She believed it would have the opposite effect by allowing healthy conversations to take place between family members in a safe space.

"I think we as parents have to love our kids really hard ... and it means there are times when we need to step back from the expectations we have for them and let them be who they are on their terms."

Henderson, who played a major role in helping to ban conversion therapy in her role as a member of the Justice Select Committee, wasn't directly responding to Reti's comments.

The prosecution of parents is kept in check via the bill as any decision to prosecute someone for trying to "convert" a minor must to go through the Attorney-General first.