Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Naomi James CEO Channel Infrastructure leaves after a tough three years at refinery site

Imran Ali
By
6 mins to read
Naomi James is leaving after overseeing the transition of the refinery to an import-only fuel terminal. Photo / Tania Whyte

Naomi James is leaving after overseeing the transition of the refinery to an import-only fuel terminal. Photo / Tania Whyte

Marsden Pt-based Refining NZ could have closed two years earlier had its board and management not consulted widely over 18 months to ensure well-informed decisions were made to cushion the impacts of change.

In April

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate