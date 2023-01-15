Multicultural musical talent enjoyed by locals at Tūtūkākā festival

Clara Gatt, eight, Harry, one, mum Lou Perkins, Mollie Perkins, four, and Luka Toon, four, from Snells Beach enjoy a boogie in the park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was an evening of multicultural talent in the fresh summer air on Saturday, as the Our People in the Park festival celebrated its third year running.

Locals and people from further afield congregated on the Tūtūkākā green to enjoy a range of musical talent from across the globe, from those performing chill acoustic tunes and reggae to a plethora of DJs. There was also a range of multicultural craft foods available.

David Hepburn and Emma Butler from Whangārei enjoying the free entertainment in the summer sun. Photo / Michael Cunningham

People of all ages enjoyed the free event. It took place on the anniversary of last year’s tsunami, which saw much of the Tūtūkākā marina destroyed, impacting the local community hugely.

Around 1,000 people turned up to the smoke-free and alcohol-free event, which Organiser Grant Tromp dubbed a “mini-WOMAD.”

Performers Bronwyn and Dan Collett entertaining the crowd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It was just fantastic,” he said, “and there were a lot of ‘thank-you’s. I think everybody looked at it as a breath of fresh air.”

He said after a few years of ‘bad news’, it was nice for people to celebrate something good.

The event was put together by Tromp, and gained funding from Whangārei District Council and Creative Northland.

Organiser of the event, Grant Tromp called the event "fantastic". Photo/ Michael Cunningham

He said this year was particularly “great” because performers from all over flew in for the much-anticipated event.

One performer hailed from Hawaii, with another from Australia, and there was a DJ from Chile.

Sarah St James from Australia got “all the kids involved”, according to Tromp, dancing the evening away.

“It was a really cool family vibe,” he said.

Tromp said the aim was to bring a “multicultural” event to the area, with authentic and healthy food and a range of musicians to entertain.

Tromp said he’s looking forward to creating next year’s event.