Northlanders are buying more fans to cool off and hopefully have a good night’s sleep amid high overnight temperatures.

Local shops have reported a spike in fan sales as people continue to experience warm and uncomfortable nights averaging 20C.

Kerikeri store Lighting Plus Manager Simon Shaw said their shop has sold more fans than they did last summer.

He believed such products were more economical and efficient for an average Northlander than buying an air conditioner.

“The newer models are so silent that they allow you to sleep with relief. I think that too has contributed to growth in the sales, apart from the hot summer nights,” Shaw said.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said the “muggy feel” overnight would continue until Sunday, when a weather system is expected to bring in some rain.

She said the forecast showed Northland could expect daytime temperatures to soar to 28C in the next few days as a “warm northeasterly” approaches Northland.

“That hot air will then be absorbed by a cloud cover during subsequent nights and make people experience hotter, sweaty nights,” Bergdolt explained.

If fans don’t work and purchasing an air conditioner remains out of reach, NZ sleep specialist Bernice Tuffery has some tips.

“It’s a good idea to have a cold shower before going to bed. This helps to cool down the body.

“When in bed, you want to wear as little clothing as possible and use cotton, not a synthetic sheet, for cover.”

Keeping windows open, not going to sleep when agitated, having “cold packs” prepared and staying up longer until temperatures drop are other ways people can avoid restless and sleepless nights, she advised.

