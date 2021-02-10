Much-loved Whangārei early childcare educator Darlene Kask retires after 44 years

Darlene Kask with Kyle Hall, 4, Riley Slater, 4 and Titewhai Harawira (mokopuna of Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira), 3. Photo / Jodi Bryant

When Darlene Kask showed up for her interview at the Whangārei Childcare Centre in 1977, she was overwhelmed by the chaos and started to rethink.

But nearly 44 years later, on her last day working at the centre, there are no regrets giving the job a 'trial'.

Aged 29, she had moved to New Zealand from Canada as a registered nurse specialising in paediatrics but, with four young children, needed a more child-friendly job. Then the role for a nurse at the childcare centre came up.

"Working full time with children is what I wanted to do. They needed a nurse because they were still under social welfare in those days, before the Ministry of Education (MOE) took over," she explained. "So I applied.

"I remember my interview and thinking, 'Oh my God, I can't do this'. The atmosphere of the centre was chaotic. There were way too many children for the small building and not enough staff. But I got home half an hour later and they phoned to say I got it and I was just silent because I didn't know what to say."

However, she agreed to a trial working with the under-2s and began to make friends and "I started to love it".

The centre moved next-door to a purpose-built building in Porowini Ave and, after the MOE took over, she underwent three years of early childcare education training onsite with her role later evolving to become centre manager for 25 years.

The 74-year-old has had multiple generations of families in her care, including her own children and grandchildren. On her last day yesterday she was presented with a bouquet from Amber-Lee Florist which happened to be created by one of her former pupils.

Darlene Kask with fellow early childcare education teacher Ena Mahanga. Photo / Jodi Bryant

"There have been many changes in regulations over the years. When I started, there weren't really any regulations and we didn't have a staff room so ate with the children. But regulations are good as there is accountability.

"But kids are kids and they don't change – 'Out of the mouths of babes', they say," she chuckled.

When reaching retirement age, Kask reduced her days to three a week and when asked why she didn't retire, replied: "Because I love it. I just didn't feel that the time was right. I'm really going to miss the children. You come in the door and they run up and give you a hug."

A waiata is sung for Darlene at her morning tea farewell yesterday. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Co-worker Ena Mahanga has worked alongside Kask for nearly 38 years and described her as "passionate".

"She's here with the best interests of the centre itself. She was manager for quite a long time too and has played a large part in keeping the centre open. She's honest and tells it like it is and is very knowledgeable. It's quite a sad day."

As far as retirement plans go, it's not your regular gardening and golf hobbies on the cards for Kask; in fact she doesn't plan to slow down much at all.

"I've got some plans in the making. I was thinking about teaching dyslexic children and I might put a rental house on my section. I like renovating. I was also thinking about going back to my roots and volunteering at the hospital."