A fatal crash occurred this morning in the Whangārei suburb of Glenvervie. Photo / NZME

Passers-by tried to resuscitate a motorcyclist who died after a crash involving their motorbike and a car at an intersection in Glenbervie, Whangārei.

Emergency services were called to Ngunguru and Sands roads at 9.17am today after reports of a crash involving the two vehicles.

Serious crash investigator Warren Bunn said the car was turning right from Sands Rd when a motorcycle travelling into Whangārei from Ngunguru hit the side of the vehicle and was sent flying on impact.

A Whangārei Fire Station spokesperson said they were told that after the crash several people had tried to help the motorcyclist but by then the situation was beyond control.

Bunn said the driver of the car was not hurt but was in shock following the crash.

The road was closed and diversions were in place at Boundary Rd in Tikipunga and Harris Rd in Glenbervie. It was reopened at 11.48am.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and follow diversions. The Serious Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash.