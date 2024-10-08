Advertisement
Morningside dairy robbery: Three offenders arrested, no injuries reported

Three offenders entered the store on Morningside Road in Whangārei just before 7.30am. Photo / file

Police have arrested three people after an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Morningside early this morning.

Senior Sergeant John Clayton said those responsible were allegedly carrying knives while they stole cigarettes and confectionery, about 7.30am.

The store worker activated the shop’s fog cannon during the incident, Clayton said.

“No injuries were inflicted and the group fled shortly afterwards.”

Police later went to a Whangārei property where the alleged offenders were arrested and the stolen stock recovered.

Charges are expected to be laid.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

