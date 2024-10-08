Three offenders entered the store on Morningside Road in Whangārei just before 7.30am. Photo / file

Three offenders entered the store on Morningside Road in Whangārei just before 7.30am. Photo / file

Police have arrested three people after an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Morningside early this morning.

Senior Sergeant John Clayton said those responsible were allegedly carrying knives while they stole cigarettes and confectionery, about 7.30am.

The store worker activated the shop’s fog cannon during the incident, Clayton said.

“No injuries were inflicted and the group fled shortly afterwards.”

Police later went to a Whangārei property where the alleged offenders were arrested and the stolen stock recovered.