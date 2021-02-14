More than 450 years of service from Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade

The Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade 2020.

The Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade's 32 active firefighters have between them given 459 years of service to their community, averaging more than 14 years.

They are on track to reach their half-millennium next year.

The brigade has five members who have received Gold Stars for 25 years' service, one double Gold Star holder (Colin Kitchen), and a sixth, Grant Baker, has done his 25 years and will receive his decoration in April.

The individual records are:

Kori Puckey three years, Sydnee Archer two, Tania Sparrey 20, Grant Libby 19, Nicola Walters eight, Dave Marquet 45, Danni Elliott four, Linda Archer nine, Bernadine Leef nine, Jeff Popata nine, John Hartnell two, Sean Frieling four, Darryl Smith six, Kelly Strong three, Dion Reid 17, Aaron Hartnell two, Phil Andresen four, Brian Shepherd 41 years, Adrian Gleadell nine, Kaye Ah Sam 13, Colin Kitchen 52, Craig Rogers 29, Ross Beddows 31, Garry Rush 19 years, Eddie Bellas 18 years, Grant Baker 25.

Absent: Rose Baker nine, Calley Osborne 10, Mark King 17, Devin Jordan 14 years, Elissa Thomas four, Corey Grylls two.

The brigade responded to a record 409 calls last year, the most common cause being vegetation fires.

There were 76 of them, closely followed by 73 motor vehicle accidents of which seven resulted in fatalities.

Rubbish fires/smoke accounted for 64 calls, privately-monitored fire alarms that automatically alerted the brigade 60, medical events 53 (including 32 cardiac arrests, four lift assists and 17 "others"), and 20 structure (house/shed) fires.

There were 11 vehicle fires, 10 electrical/power line incidents, five calls to assist the police, four trees down, four stove/oven fires, three cases of flooding, two animal rescues, two fuel spills, one chimney fire, and one child was rescued from a tree.