Reflecting on it, the reason I stuffed up, was my perception of others’ interests, and projecting my own view that a car is merely a form of transport, on to those who have a passion for cars and driving.

I needed to know more, so asked a bowling colleague whom I’d seen arrive in a variety of cars, about how many he owned.

“Six,” he said.

“Are you a petrolhead then?” I asked.

“Yes, diesel or electric does not feature, so I am a petrolhead, and my wife has just bought a 1965 Mustang convertible,” he concluded, with eyes misting over.

The territory of special interest cars has its own place on the NZTA website. It acknowledges that all cars driven on New Zealand roads might not meet all the standards required of the traditional WOF.

There are special rules for vintage cars, classic cars, hot rod and custom cars, with other forms of transport, such as camper vans. Drivers of these vehicles are the real enthusiasts, and are deeply respectful of these special provisions.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced consultation about easing the overly onerous compliance requirements for this type of vehicle, which includes 128,000 vintage vehicles, by reducing the WOF checks frequency for vehicles over 40 years old, from every six months to annually.

The rationale is compelling. “These vehicles travel much less per year compared to most modern cars, and evidence shows that faults in these vehicles are half as likely to have contributed to serious crashes. As well, initial pass rates for vintage vehicles are higher compared to all vehicles under 40 years old, showing that with proper care, some things really do get better with age,” Bishop concluded.

My relationship with cars is a very utilitarian one. So long as it gets me from A to B without issues, in reasonable comfort and in an economic manner, that’s about it. If an enthusiast lifts the bonnet so that I can admire what has been created, I will nod circumspectly, and try not to make a dumb comment.

For the petrolhead though, the car becomes a passion and is something much more meaningful. They represent freedom, power and personality allowing their owners to show their uniqueness.

The driver of a classic convertible might be signalling a love for timeless elegance and a free-spirited lifestyle, while the owner of a heavily modified hot rod might want to showcase their creativity and passion for performance. For others, the fascination lies in discovering how cars work, enjoying the process of customising and improving their performance, to match their unique ideas and preferences.

Such enthusiasts enjoy getting together in a sense of community, swapping stories, sharing their passion and celebrating their favourite vehicles. Then there is the excitement of driving, the roar of the engine, the grip of the tyres and the exhilaration of speed and freedom.

According to columnist Peace Adekoya, writing for Automobile Association Singapore, the psychology of the petrolhead has five defining factors:

A reflection of identity. The car is a reflection of who we are, it becomes an active canvas expressing the owner’s vision while respecting its original charm.

A love of sleek engineering. The magic lies in both the drive, and the sweet responsiveness of a perfectly tuned car.

Sensory satisfaction. The roar of the engine, the smooth handling of a well-loved car, the smells of the surroundings, creates a uniquely satisfying experience.

A sense of community. Car rallies, group drives, online forums and social media create a network of people with a common passion, who are just as valued, as the love of the vehicle.

Escaping everyday life. The car acts as a safe place, offering a break from stress and a choice to enjoy the open road.

So, there you have it. Petrolheads. A question remains though, where does the modern evolution of electric vehicles and “horror of horrors” driverless cars, fit in? Apart from the soundless torque of the EV, and the extra bells and whistles, these modern innovations just don’t cut it.

Above all, let’s continue to celebrate the car with all its dimensions and evolutions as one of the greatest innovations of the modern world.