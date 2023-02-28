Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, Seniors, and Small Business, Ginny Andersen, with Age Concern's Wendy Grell and Sue Robinson, Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Major concerns” for elderly people grappling with the cost of living crisis have been raised with the Government by Whangārei Age Concern.

Age Concern president Beryl Wilkinson described how seniors struggled to afford many of life’s necessities.

“On a low fixed income, [the pension] doesn’t go far,” she said.

A worry inflamed further as Wilkinson said Whangārei has one of the highest elderly populations nationwide.

Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, Seniors, and Small Business, Ginny Andersen, visited Northland on Tuesday to witness the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

She made a stop at Whangārei Age Concern, where she told the Advocate she was aware that financial hardship was a big issue for many people over 65.

Andersen said she was looking to understand some of those issues on the ground as well to make sure seniors were being looked after.

“So, we know that those who are over 65 will be more vulnerable if they’re in isolation, so we’re checking in with some support networks like Age Concern,” Anderson said.

Age Concern dedicated relief carer Wendy Grell said a lot of people in Whangārei were full-time carers for elderly family members or friends.

“The carers need relieving, they’re tired, they really need support and we’ve got very limited funding,” Grell said.

Grell wants to extend the carer relief service. Currently, the carers are only funded to offer relief care for 12 hours a month.

“Three to four hours a week, that’s the maximum we can do, so it’s just one day a week, basically,” Grell said.

Grell said some full-time carers struggle to even complete their own shopping and gardening because their loved ones require so much care.

“They’re worried their loved one is going to suffer while they’re [away],” Grell said.