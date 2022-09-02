Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Meeting attendance records for Whangārei District Councillors revealed

By
4 mins to read
Whangārei District Councillor had 395 meetings they could attend in the past three-year council term. Photo / NZME

Whangārei District Councillor had 395 meetings they could attend in the past three-year council term. Photo / NZME

Being a district councillor is a diverse and varied job that includes multiple facets, but one aspect - and the most public - are council meetings.

In the past three years, Whangārei District Council had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei