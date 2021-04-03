Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Meet the Kiwis returning home to Northland because of Covid

Jenny Ling
By
13 mins to read
Dana and Luis Maldonado and their two young children [family on right] are looking forward to moving to Northland from Texas. Photo / supplied

Dana and Luis Maldonado and their two young children [family on right] are looking forward to moving to Northland from Texas. Photo / supplied

We've heard about the hordes of New Zealanders returning from overseas due to Covid-19. Reporter Jenny Ling talks to six people who fled - or will soon leave - their overseas homes for a new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate