The success at the NZ Beer Awards marks yet another accolade for McLeod’s, which earlier this year saw its Longboarder Lager named as one of the top 30 brews in the country.

At a time when the quality of brews continued to improve, the latest awards marked an unexpected achievement, Gwynne said.

A_MC301123NADMCLEODS2 McLeod’s Brewery has a wide range of beers on tap at their pizza barn and brewery in Waipu. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I wouldn’t say it’s a lolly scramble, but you can have an amazing night like we did, or you can have a night that just doesn’t go your way.”

When asked what set Tropical Cyclone apart from other beers, Gwynne said it was a difficult question.

“I wish I could tell you why it was Tropical Cyclone’s night, we’ve been making that one for nine years.”

The ability to balance the “almost crazy” amount of hops to being “dangerously refreshing” spoke to the skill of their head brewer Jason Bathgate, he said.

Co-owner Geoff Gwynne and head brewer Jason Bathgate in 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s got huge amounts - almost a crazy amount of hops - and a pretty lean backbone for malt. [So] to not taste like gasoline is an achievement.”

“Balancing a beer like that is really tricky and I think it’s one of the signs of Jason’s skills.”

“It does flatten you, but it’s a beautiful beer,” he said.

Also recognised was American pale ale Blue Sky, initially brewed for Marchfest in Nelson last year.

“I guess it’s one of those beers that [given] the reaction of our customers was so strong, we just kept brewing it.

“It’s super cool that it won what it did, it’s kind of unexpected.”

Gwynne said their principle has always been to “stick to the quality”.

When the Advocate last visited McLeod’s, in 2023, Gwynne said survival was the name of the game.

When asked what it meant to not just survive but thrive in their now 10th year operating, he said the recognition offered some light during “dark times” within the industry.

“Everyone in the small and medium industries is struggling. Hopefully [this] gives people in Northland some positive news.”

“This time of the industry will pass, I don’t know when, but as long as we stick to our principles.”

“To me, at its helicopter level, [the awards say] hey, we can and do make good things in Northland.”

Executive director of the Brewer’s Guild of New Zealand Melanie Kees said one of the key drivers of the NZ Beer Awards was to recognise and uphold high standards.

“This year, we saw a 14% increase in the success rate for medals, with 77% of all entries receiving a medal.

This is a testament to the outstanding quality of New Zealand beer, which is fantastic news for both brewers and consumers.”

The judging panel for the awards consisted of 24 stewards, 26 judges and six support staff, all working over two-and-a-half days pouring, serving and judging the entries.

