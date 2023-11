Scott Perry needed a project to help rebuild himself and Kuparu - a 72-foot WWII wooden patrol craft - was it. Video / The Northern Advocate

A grieving Northland widower has used the pain of losing his wife of 25 years to breathe new life into one of the last original and intact World War II navy vessels of its kind.

Maungaturoto’s Scott Perry lost his wife Michelle in 2016 after a five-year battle with cancer, leaving the father of two feeling destitute and desperate for a lifeline.

A few weeks after his wife died, as if by fate, a friend contacted Perry about the sale of a dilapidated old Harbour Defence Motor Launch (HDML), the ex-HMNZS Kuparu P3563.

Perry, 50, said as a former navy mechanic, or “stoker”, he felt an instant connection with the 72ft WWII wooden patrol craft.

After weeks of deliberating on whether to buy it, he said he finally decided to go all in.

“After I lost my wife I just needed to get my head right, and lots of people said I would be an idiot to buy it,” he said.

“But being on the water was my happy place and once Michelle got sick, we had to sell everything so I could be at home to care for her.

“Apart from my daughters Madison and Nikita, I had nothing left, so in the end I just thought ‘stuff it’ ... I needed a project to help rebuild myself and Kuparu was it. I found her as a wreck, a lot like myself at the time.

“We’ve essentially healed each other.”

Prior to buying Kuparu, Perry said the vessel had been sitting on an old trailer in Helensville for around 16 years.

The boat cost Perry $10,000 and he has since spent another $22k of his own money to rebuild the vessel to a seaworthy standard.

He said while the Kuparu was relaunched in December 2017, she was still a work in progress.