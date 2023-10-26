The alleged incident has raised questions about the overall safety for all the businesses operating in One Tree Point. Photo/ Tania Whyte

Staff at a Marsden Cove liquor store were busy unloading stock in a storeroom on Wednesday afternoon when they heard the buzzer beep - indicating someone had just walked into the store.

But instead of customers, they saw the start of what police have now described as an aggravated robbery.

“That’s when they were shocked to see these masked males come near,” said the owner, who doesn’t want to be identified.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the Rauiri Drive address at 3.14pm.

Police alleged that three people wearing masks, carrying a golf club and knife threatened staff before stealing a sizable quantity of cigarettes and alcohol

Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said soon after yesterday’s alleged aggravated robbery a car was spotted by a police unit on State Highway 1 and followed north to a location nearby Ruakākā.

Police were “able to box in the vehicle, stop it, and take the (alleged) offenders into custody without further incident”.

The owner said what happened raised serious questions about the overall safety issues for all the businesses operating in One Tree Point.

“This is the first time something this serious has happened either to me or in this area.”

His next-door retailer and Four Square Supermarket store manager Bradley Taylor shared similar sentiments.

Two weeks ago, in a separate/unrelated incident store CCTV footage caught two people reportedly trying to break into the supermarket.

“They didn’t take anything but in the process of trying to break in, they broke our front door’s glass and bent it to some extent.

“Following ours, they tried to break into the nearby bakery as well but couldn’t. But it seems that their initial target was the liquor store as they were seen rushing to and fro in its vicinity.”

Four Square Supermarket store manager Bradley Taylor shared his concerns about growing crime. Photo/ Tania Whyte

Nordstrom said police had no tolerance for those causing harm in Northland communities and would continue to take all measures available to hold offenders to account.

