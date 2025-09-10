Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māori Queen’s first speech offers hope and positivity for the future - Hūhana Lyndon

By Hūhana Lyndon
nzme·
5 mins to read

On September 5, Nga wai hono i te po stood to address her people. Photo / Supplied courtesy of Te Tari o te Kiingitanga.

On September 5, Nga wai hono i te po stood to address her people. Photo / Supplied courtesy of Te Tari o te Kiingitanga.

Opinion by Hūhana Lyndon
Hūhana Lyndon is a Green Party List MP based in Whangārei, Te Tai Tokerau. Lyndon’s portfolios include health, Māori development, Whānau Ora and forestry. She is a proud descendant of Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato Tainui and Hauraki.

Times are tough right now, with a cost of living crisis, and constant attacks by the Government on Māori, the environment, on women and workers.

So I think everyone would agree that we all need something positive to cling to, something that embodies hope for our country. Well, whānau,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save