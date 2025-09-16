Advertisement
Māori Language Week 2025: Whangārei schools honour Dame Whina Cooper legacy with hīkoi for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Taiao Keerako, from Te Kapehu Whetu, proudly holds a banner celebrating Dame Whina Cooper's 1975 hīkoi to Parliament. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Hundreds of Whangārei kura students marched through the Town Basin today to honour revered Māori leader Dame Whina Cooper’s 1975 hīkoi to Parliament and to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Led by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rāwhitiroa, the commemorative event brought together students from about

