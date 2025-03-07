Kaipara District Council recovery manager Glynis McCarthy said while the twister was brief and localised, the impact could be long-lasting.

“It’s important to recognise that for some people in our district, especially those who lost their homes, their places of businesses or suffered injuries, the effects of this event and their own personal recovery could be lifelong.”

More than 90 houses were assessed for damage by Kaipara District Council with support from Auckland Council.

Nine homes were yellow-stickered [access restricted] and 26 white-stickered [access allowed]. As of Wednesday, eight buildings were yellow stickered.

The immediate recovery was progressing well, McCarthy said..

The pressing issue had been the remaining debris and waste created from the tornado.

About 48 tonnes of household waste was removed after the event, and 2500 cu m of green waste has since been mulched.

A profit share arrangement was being considered where the sale of mulch would return to Kaipara District Council.

Damage at Kainui Reserve and Urlich Park had yet to be dealt with, McCarthy said. .

The estimated final cost of the disaster to Kaipara District Council was expected to be more than $500,000.

Costs included clearing roads for emergency services, removing trees, and clearing debris and fallen trees.

The council would receive a New Zealand Transport Agency subsidy for the work done to clear roads.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Environment has also confirmed it will contribute $435,000 to Kaipara District Council for clean-up costs.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the Government funding boost would continue to support recovery efforts.

“I continue to encourage locals to get in contact with myself or my office if you need further assistance or support — we are here to help.”

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said people would carry emotional scars for some time.

What stood out the most was the community response. Reflecting on the event, he said it was miraculous no one died.

“I’m not religious, but it was like there was a hand of God.”

Butcher Dan Klink said the tornado would remain in the back of everyone’s minds for a while.

Everyone seemed to have pulled together, he said. Tradesmen and other business owners had offered help free of charge.

“I think something like this, it brings communities together.”

Klink said people who had lost almost everything — their businesses or homes — had shown immense resilience.

