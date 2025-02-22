Jim Wintle was one of a handful of Mangawhai locals who helped organise the 1991 Big Dig: an infamous excavation and clearing of Mangawhai Harbour’s northern entrance, done without appropriate permits or permission.

The infamous 1991 Big Dig was touted as a triumph of practicality over red tape. Photo / NZME

Andrew Wintle said the harbour was closed at the northern entrance by Cyclone Bola in 1988, with Mangawhai sandspit breaching further south.

Jim Wintle was concerned Mangawhai’s character would be lost forever if the silted-up harbour was not reopened, he said.

The illegal dig was touted as a triumph over red tape and Jim Wintle later led the Mangawhai Harbour Restoration Society, which planted the sandspit, regularly dredged the harbour entrance and opposed commercial sand mining.

Jim Wintle was also a foundation member of the Mangawhai Golf Club, serving as club captain and president, and in later years as club patron. He was also patron of the Mangawhai Boating and Fishing Club for a number of years.

In business, Jim Wintle started Mangawhai Building Supplies in the early 1980s and helped set up the ITM brand, serving as its first chairman. In later years, he ran one of Hammer Hardware’s largest stores.

Jim Wintle supported many Mangawhai projects and gave discounted materials to the rest. Photo / NZME

He was involved in helping build most of the public buildings in Mangawhai, including the gymnasium, golf club, Mangawhai Museum - which he opened in 2014, and the Anglican Church and vicarage.

He founded the Mangawhai Community Trust and was involved with the Mangawhai Park and Historic Village, as well as supporting many other projects by discounting materials through Mangawhai Building Supplies, Andrew Wintle said.

In 1997, Jim Wintle was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for community service.

In 2018, he got involved with the restoration of 1863 ship The Daring, which was uncovered on Auckland’s Muriwai Beach, facilitating its move to Mangawhai, where it was originally built.

He was the chairman of The Mangawhai Daring Trust until his death and it was his passion to see the ship housed in a permanent building for all to enjoy, Andrew Wintle said.

Although he was busy with the community, Jim Wintle always made time for his family: wife Lynda and sons Mark (back left) and Andrew. Photo / Supplied

Jim Wintle was a genuine, caring man who treated everyone with respect and got on with people from all walks of life, Andrew Wintle said. He also had a “cheeky sense of humour” and wasn’t afraid of the odd practical joke.

Jim Wintle married Lynda in 1977 and they had two sons, Mark and Andrew.

Although he was a busy man with his community work, he always made time for family, Andrew Wintle said.

“As a father, he was our confidant, our mentor and hero, he was always available to listen and give advice.

“It was a pleasure to share Dad with the community and know his contribution and legacy will live on for generations to enjoy.”

Jim Wintle had a major heart attack in 2010 and his heart slowly declined from then.

He is survived by his wife Lynda, sons Mark and Andrew, daughters-in-law Maree and Megan, and grandson Oliver, who say they will forever love and miss him.

A celebration of Jim Wintle’s life will be held at Mangawhai Beach School Gymnasium on Thursday, February 27 at 11am, followed by interment at Mangawhai Cemetery.

The family ask in lieu of flowers, people make a donation to The Mangawhai Daring Trust in his memory.