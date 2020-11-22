Man waves rifle in air after Mid North crash - police

Police raced to Oromahoe Rd, off SH10, after reports of a man waving a gun after a crash. Photo / file

A Northland man who allegedly waved a rifle in the air after a crash early this morning is in police custody awaiting a mental health assessment.

The two-car smash happened on Oromahoe Rd, just off State Highway 10 south of Kerikeri, sometime after 6am.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said a 41-year-old man got out of one of the vehicles after the crash and presented an air rifle.

He did not point it at the people in the other vehicle but was ''waving it around and ranting and raving''.

It was not immediately clear what kind of firearm was involved so police responded in numbers.

The man was taken into custody where he would be given a mental health assessment before police decided what further action to take.

The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

A St John Ambulance waited down the highway near Pakaraka School until police had made sure the crash scene was safe.