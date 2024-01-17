A man drowned at Ruakākā Beach in Northland this morning. Photo/ by Michael Cunningham.

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a popular swimming beach in Northland.

Police were called to Ruakākā Beach at about 11.20am today following reports that a person was in trouble.

The Advocate understands that two members of the public reportedly headed out on surfboards to help the man, unconscious in the surf.

He was brought to shore, where emergency services began CPR.

Police said he was unable to be revived.

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has been contacted for comment.