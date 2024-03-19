Voyager 2023 media awards
Man arrested in Whangārei for murder of Palmerston North man Damon O’Rourke

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei
The man was arrested overnight for a murder in Palmerston North. Photo / NZME

The man was arrested overnight for a murder in Palmerston North. Photo / NZME


A Northland man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Palmerston North man earlier this year.

Damon O’Rourke, 35, died of gunshot injuries he sustained after police were called to a Coromandel Court address in Palmerston North.

Today, a Ruakākā man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Whangārei District Court charged with his murder.

The 19-year-old has been jointly charged with another offender, currently unknown, and was remanded in custody.

He will appear in the High Court at Palmerston North on April 12.



Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.




