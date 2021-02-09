Maitai Bay snorkel day in Far North 'best yet'

EMR co-ordinator Elle Gibson briefs participants before last year's snorkel day at Maitai Bay. Photo / File

This year's free snorkel day at Maitai Bay was the most successful yet with more than 200 people taking the plunge.

Mal Hekeua-Hack, from Haititaimarangai Marae, said the turnout was "fabulous" considering it had been postponed the week before and most campers had left.

A total of 213 people accepted the invitation from Experiencing Marine Reserves. More than 20 volunteers from the Department of Conservation, Far North Surf Rescue and members of the community helped as guides, in the water and on shore.

The snorkellers were constantly accompanied by safety kayak, and participants were also able to learn about waste minimisation from Eco-Solutions and have free health and wellbeing conversations with Te Hiku Hauora.

The water was clear and fish life was abundant, probably thanks to the rāhui that was placed over the bay several years ago. Participants saw schools of kōheru, juvenile trevally, many snapper, and many other reef-dwelling species.