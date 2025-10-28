There, they joined Northland Police Search and Rescue crews.

“We were able to proceed up half of the track before it really got dark, and then we commenced searching sound technique,” Blankenstein said.

That included spreading out along the track and at co-ordinated intervals, making noise by blasting whistles and listening for a response.

At the same time that was being done, police were able to get a GPS co-ordinate from the man, Blankenstein said.

Rescue crews were already able to hear the man, so they used the combined information to locate him 98m off track.

Despite clear skies and little wind, it was “incredibly thick” vegetation to cut through, Blankenstein said.

The man was located about 10pm, cold but not hypothermic.

Blankenstein believed that was partly because the man notified emergency services fairly quickly.

But although the man did things right when he realised he was lost, more could have been done to avoid the situation.

“He did not have the quantity of food and water for what he turned out to be exposed to,” Blankenstein said.

He was accompanied back down the track, and the rescue crew made it back to their vehicles by midnight.

The police spokesperson said the rescue was a “fantastic result” with the help of Northland LandSAR.

