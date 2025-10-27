“He’s been the foundation on which so many teams and players have been built.”

“What makes this nomination truly special is that the students themselves initiated it. That speaks volumes: Warren’s presence, encouragement, and guidance have been inspirational.”

“It is a rare and lovely thing when the beneficiaries of service step up to honour their benefactor.”

Litchfield said it was “incredibly kind and thoughtful” of the students to nominate him.

“The nomination sort of shows what I’m doing is important to them,” he said.

“They’ve truly embraced the team-first culture we’ve worked hard to build together. I’m humbled by the recognition and deeply grateful to all the players, whānau, and supporters who’ve stood behind WBHS hockey – and me – over the years.”

Litchfield said what he loved most about the role was creating opportunities for the boys.

That included venturing out of Northland to other schools like Auckland Grammar School, Westlake Boys’ High School, and even schools in the South Island.

During most of his involvement in WBHS hockey, his sons have also been part of teams, which has been an additional sense of purpose for him.

Among the many opportunities afforded to students was a development trip to Malaysia and Singapore in 2026.

Students from the 1st XI and other teams will head over there to play six games while enjoying the culture that many of them had not experienced.

Principal Alec Solomon said Litchfield had built not just a successful programme but a brotherhood.

“His passion, humility, and selflessness exemplify what it means to serve others through sport.”

