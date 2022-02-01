Trish Fowke with Judge John McDonald during her farewell as a judicial JP in the Whangārei District Court premises. Photo / Tania Whyte

Trish Fowke with Judge John McDonald during her farewell as a judicial JP in the Whangārei District Court premises. Photo / Tania Whyte

It's often said that defendants will try every trick in the bag to prove their innocence - but addressing a Justice of the Peace as "Your Majesty" is taking matters as far away as London.

That's what a male defendant called presiding JP Trish Fowke during a court sitting in Whangārei that predictably drew laughter from everyone except her.

"I got promoted that day, although I just carried on as I normally would. You could see the prosecutors with their heads down, giggling," Whangārei-based Trish Fowke recalled as she retired as a judicial JP after nearly two decades in the role.

JPs are addressed as Your Worship in court.

Fowke was farewelled last week by colleagues including Judges John McDonald and Brandt Shortland, at a function in the Whangārei District/High Court premises — a building she is all too familiar with.

She will still work as an ordinary JP.

Born in Auckland, she has lived in Whangārei for five decades and made a good fist of public service in more ways than one.

She worked as a trained librarian for about 14 years before taking up the role of Whangārei District Court criminal jurisdiction manager.

After about seven years in that job, she retired to run the family farm and to look after an ill family member. She decided to become a JP in 2004.

"I saw the good work JPs were doing and thought I'd do my bit. I was a judicial JP because I knew the court staff and also an ordinary ministerial JP and did other work like training JPs for a few years."

Fowke was also a visiting JP, akin to a magistrate, at Ngawha Prison where she went once for a month to deal with matters such as fighting, smuggling of contraband, damaging property, and assaulting prison staff.

She finished last November after seven years in that role.

But the job she most enjoyed was as a returning officer in the past general elections given the hundreds of staff to train and the fast and dynamic environment the challenge posed.

On her decision to retire and advice to aspiring JPs, Fowke said: "I've had a few health issues and there are more judicial JPs now so I thought it's a good time to leave and to look after myself for a change."

"Being a JP is very rewarding and people are so grateful for what we do for free unless they can afford a lawyer. I am blessed in that I've had good help from the judges over the years."

JP Trish Fowke is retiring as a judicial JP after nearly 20 years in the role. Photo / Tania Whyte

Fowke said a number of changes have happened in the time she has been a JP, including changes to the Bail Act, no deposition or pre-trial hearings, and the breach of liquor ban where people got a warning now.

Duties of JPs include witnessing documents, taking declarations, and swearing of and affirming affirmations.

Functions of JPs such as Fowke who undertake judicial work after training include minor offences and some traffic matters, issue remands and bails, hear undefended cases, and preside over defended trials.