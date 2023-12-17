Contractors are installing the kerb and channel on the new Kāeo Bridge, which should be finished in February

Contractors are installing the kerb and channel on the new Kāeo Bridge, which should be finished in February

The long-awaited $40million-plus two-lane bridge over the Kāeo River won’t be open in time for the busy holiday period, with a February opening date planned.

Travellers on State Highway 10 in the Far North will have a major impediment removed in February, when a new, two-lane bridge opens at Kāeo and the traffic lights controlling access across the old, single-lane bridge, will be removed.

However, with SH1 over the Mangamukas still closed, all the Far North’s holiday traffic will have to cross the old, one-lane bridge at Kāeo, possibly leading to long delays for holidaymakers and locals. Earthworks started on the project in late 2021.

Concrete had been poured for the last span (section) on the Kāeo side, while kerbing and guardrails are being installed during December. Streetlights have also been installed, and the asphalt is due to be laid to the bridge deck in January.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said over the Christmas holiday period, the traffic lights will be relocated close to the old bridge. This is to accommodate extra traffic and reduce wait time as the new bridge won’t be open to traffic before the holiday period.

“We don’t want to rush the job and compromise either health and safety or quality. We expect to have one lane of traffic on the new bridge by February. This is to allow the next phase of the project, which is the Whangaroa Rd tie ins and decommissioning of the old bridge,” a spokesperson said.

Construction will begin on the roundabout onto the new bridge from January 8. This will be done in two sections, with each section taking around two weeks to build. The traffic layout will change to accommodate each section, so vehicles are moved away from the work areas.

“Please take care following these layout changes and follow any signage,” the spokesperson said.

There is still the final layer of asphalt to be applied on the Kāeo side, this is like the “icing” which provides a smooth ride. Work on the new roads and approaches to the bridge will continue until the end of February, with some minor layout changes during this time.

The SH10/Kāeo Bridge upgrade project includes a new two-lane bridge and roundabout at the intersection of SH10 and Whangaroa Rd that will improve safety and traffic flow.

The single lane bridge it is replacing, just north of Kāeo township and the adjoining SH10/Whangaroa Rd intersection, are a safety concern for the local community, visitors and other road users.

The Kāeo Bridge is located on the Twin Coast Discovery Route, Northland’s main tourist route, and provides access to visitor destinations such as Doubtless Bay, Karikari Peninsula and Cape Reinga.

During peak visitor season, the single-lane bridge becomes a bottleneck, creating delays for everyone. Many of those driving across the bridge are not familiar with one-lane bridges and the need to give way can cause confusion.

The project will feature a new two-lane bridge across the Kāeo River and a roundabout to improve traffic flow through this section of road.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said by making it safer and easier to move through the intersection and over the bridge, the project will improve the experience of visitors, freight traffic and other road users travelling the Twin Coast Discovery Route.

‘’This supports Northland’s tourism industry and broader economic development. The new bridge design will have minimal impact on the area as the route is over land that is already cleared, and it crosses the Kāeo River without changing the riverbed, banks or flow.’’

The area around the bridge is low lying and extreme weather events cause frequent flooding in and around Kāeo. The new bridge is designed not to exacerbate this problem, avoiding any adverse upstream impacts to Kāeo.

The bridge will be the same height as the previous one so that the embankment at the western end doesn’t need to be higher – this may have created a damming effect when waters are high. In addition, at 110m, the new bridge will be over twice as long as the old bridge. This means that a larger volume of water will be able to flow underneath it.

Visit here for more information on the SH10 Kaeo Bridge upgrade project.



