A logging truck has overturned on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei, spilling its load and partially blocking the highway.
Police were called to the scene, near Towai, 39km northwest of Whangārei, after 1pm on Friday afternoon after reports of a logging truck having overturned.
The truck flipped on its side, spilling logs onto the road and the roadside.
The flipped truck resulted in SH1 being restricted while the site was cleared up.
The police heavy vehicle investigation unit will be looking into what caused the crash.
No further details are available at this stage.
